COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bryan teen, who was arrested Sept. 14 in a hit and run crash that left a Texas A&M student with critical injuries, is back in jail on new charges.

Pedro Puga, 17, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The tampering charge is a third degree felony and the weapons charge is a misdemeanor.

Puga is also charged with an accident involving serious bodily injury, evading arrest and intoxication assault in the case. He was released previously on Sept. 15 on those charges.

The hit and run crash happened at the intersection of University Drive and South Texas Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sept. 14. Puga was driving northbound when he hit 21-year-old Carlynn Beatty, who was walking home with friends, and continued driving, according to court documents.

Pedro Puga, 17, is accused of intoxication assault after police said he hit a woman on University Drive while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The vehicle was later found in the parking lot near Golds Gym, police said, and when officers got to the scene, Puga began running away from them. He was arrested a short distance later and when asked why he ran, police said Puga told them he doesn't deal with "the laws."

The 17-year-old has a long list of criminal activity, including marijuana possession in July of 2019 and burglary of a motor vehicle, marijuana possession and tampering with physical evidence charges in February of 2019.

Puga remains in the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond.

Carlynn Beatty, the woman who witnesses said Puga hit with his car, is still in a hospital in Houston. The latest update on her fundraising page stated she had to have her right leg amputated and is still suffering severe injuries due to the crash. She has a broken pelvis and has suffered a brain injury.

Beatty is a sophomore at Texas A&M and is from Frisco. Her family said they are grateful to the Texas A&M community and all who have been supporting and praying for her.

A public prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Frisco Commons Park at 7 p.m. Supporters are asked to come wearing red.

College Station police said the crash remains under investigation.

