Burleson County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said should be considered dangerous in the county.
Todd Wangler, 47, is wanted on charges that are from another state. His specific charges have not yet been released by the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Wangler was last seen near the Burleson County and Milam County lines Wednesday night. Authorities said they searched for him off of FM 308 before 10 p.m. and had previously looked for him in the area of 9470 County Road 333.
Authorities said they believed Wangler may be traveling without any mode of transportation and may be carrying a gun.
They said people should considered Wangler to be dangerous and that he has a violent criminal history. If you see Wangler, authorities are asking you not approach him. Instead, call police or the Burleson County Sheriff's Office at 979-567-4343.