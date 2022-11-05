Burleson County Sheriff's Office searching for wanted man

Authorities said if you see this man, don't approach him and call police.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said should be considered dangerous in the county.

Todd Wangler, 47, is wanted on charges that are from another state. His specific charges have not yet been released by the Burleson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Wangler was last seen near the Burleson County and Milam County lines Wednesday night. Authorities said they searched for him off of FM 308 before 10 p.m. and had previously looked for him in the area of 9470 County Road 333.

Authorities said they believed Wangler may be traveling without any mode of transportation and may be carrying a gun.

