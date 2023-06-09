Burleson County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers making calls claiming to be law enforcement

The scammers are allegedly using a number similar to the sheriff's office.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is advising the public to be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement.

The scammers are reportedly calling from a 979 area code and informing the people that they are calling that they have an outstanding warrant. Officials say that the scammers are also asking for money.

Burleson County authorities are advising those that come into contact with these individuals to reach out to officials by phone at 979-567-4343.

They aren't the only law enforcement agency in the Brazos Valley that has had to make the public aware of scammers. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has also had to issue an advisory to the public about scammers as well.