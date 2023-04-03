Burleson County Sheriff's Office: investigation ongoing for April 1 shooting involving two men

The identities of the individuals involved were not released by authorities at the time of publishing.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office has reported that two individuals who had been shot in the arm on Saturday, April 1 had been released from medical care.

According to authorities, they received a 911 call at approximately 10 p.m. on April 1. The scene took place in the 13000 block of FM 2155.

The two individuals were transported to the St. Joseph Regional hospital in Bryan for non-life threatening injuries, and were later discharged from the hospital after being treated.

An investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, according to the release. Additionally, a person of interest has been identified and has been contacted by investigators.