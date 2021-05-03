Washington County Sheriff's Office says current AMBER Alert linked to shooting in Burton

Authorities have identified Joshua Crowley as a suspect in the shooting at a Burton convenience store. His 4-year-old son is at the center of an AMBER Alert.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday a shooting that happened Sunday outside a Burton convenience store is linked to an active AMBER Alert for the suspected shooter's son.

The suspect in the shooting as well as in the AMBER Alert has been identified as Joshua Crowley, 36, of Burton. Crowley's son, Wyatt, 4, is now the subject of an active AMBER Alert.

Sheriff Otto Hanak released a statement Monday. According to Washington County authorities, a car pulled up in front of the convenience store on the 12000 Block of FM 390 West around 4 p.m. The driver of the car, later identified by authorities as Crowley, allegedly began shooting at a group of people who were outside the store.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to a Bryan hospital and at last check remained in serious condition. After talking with witnesses at the scene, authorities said they identified Crowley as the suspected shooter, but have not released what his motive in the shooting might be.

Sheriff Hanak said a Washington County deputy had talked with Crowley earlier in the day and did not feel as if Crowley's son, Wyatt, was in any danger. The deputy said someone had complained that Crowley had parked his car behind the convenience store for periods of time throughout the day. The deputy said Wyatt was with his father.

Later Sunday evening, Wyatt's mother declared him missing and an AMBER Alert was issued, as well as Crowley's information released, linking him to both active cases.

At this time, Crowley has a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wyatt is described as being 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said the two were traveling in a 2011 black Mazda with a paper temporary plate 737763C.