Caldwell County shooting leaves two dead, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that took place nearby the 4400 block of Tenny Creek Road near Tilmon.

The sheriff's office received a call reporting two subjects "down" at approximately 6 p.m. on June 9. When deputies arrived, they located two dead males.

Deputies have identified one of them as 18-year-old Klayton Manning of Luling, Texas, and the other as a juvenile male relative.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, a utility vehicle was nearby and it appeared as though the victims were driving down the road when they encountered the shooter or shooters.

The sheriff's office has asked that anyone with information regarding this case contact a detective at 512-348-8695 or by email at jferry@caldwellcosheriff.com.