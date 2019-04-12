CALDWELL, Idaho — Investigators say they have determined the double shooting of a Caldwell woman and her husband was a murder-suicide.

The incident happened early Thanksgiving Day. According to the Gem County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Emmett Police officers responded to a house at 5890 El Paso Road in Caldwell, next door to Babby Farms. When they arrived, they found two people shot.

The woman, identified as 82-year-old Gloria Polk, had already died, according to investigators. Her husband, 79-year-old John Polk, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died later that day.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators found evidence that John Polk had fatally shot his wife, then shot himself.

"The Polks' family has been notified and our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

