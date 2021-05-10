Caldwell Jr. High student arrested for bringing gun to school

Authorities said a Burleson County deputy found the gun in the waistband of the student's pants.

CALDWELL, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office has released new details behind the arrest of a Caldwell Junior High student Monday.

Authorities said a 13-year-old student was found with a gun on school grounds. They said Caldwell ISD officials and a School Resource Officer with the Burleson County Sheriff's Office were told a student possibly had a gun with them at the school.

The officer and other school officials said they found the student and began walking with them to the school office when the student allegedly began running towards an exit door. Authorities said another Caldwell ISD student grabbed onto the teen before they could get to the door.

Authorities said the deputy found a loaded 9mm pistol in the waistband of the student's pants. They said there was not a round in the chamber, however.

Officials said CISD was placed in a soft lockdown so authorities could investigate what happened and what led up to the arrest. The student right now is facing a charge of bringing a gun into a prohibited place, but more charges could be coming. The student was taken to a juvenile center.