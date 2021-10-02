Cameron men arrested after climbing Old Navy store in College Station

One of the men fell from the building in an effort to avoid officers, authorities said, while the other one took off his clothes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two men from Cameron were arrested Wednesday after police said there were found drinking on the roof of a store in College Station.

Liandro Hernandez, 21 and Joshua Henry, 24 are charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Hernandez is also charged with assault on a public servant.

Police were called to the Old Navy store at 2050 Texas Avenue South in College Station just after midnight Wednesday. The responding officer said they were checking on a suspicious person call when they spotted Hernandez and Henry on the roof of the Old Navy store. The officer said the men were yelling and drinking from a bottle.

The responding officer said another officer got to the scene to help out and the men on the roof yelled "the cops are here" and began running. The officers said they heard a loud thud as they came around the side of the building and Hernandez was on the ground unconscious. The officer said he called an ambulance, believing Hernandez may have fallen about 30 feet from the roof.

Officers said Henry climbed down from the roof using a ladder and then began taking off his clothes. They said Henry refused to answer questions and upon searching the roof, the officers said they found an empty bottle of alcohol.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he began fighting with the staff both verbally and physically, officers said. Hernandez also allegedly slapped one of the hospital staff and was charged with assault on a public servant.