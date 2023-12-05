Cameron police officer and suspect identified in deadly domestic dispute response

The Cameron community is mourning the loss of the fallen officer following Wednesday's shooting.

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Police Department has identified the officer who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night as 39-year-old Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse.

According to police, on May 10 at about 10:55 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Travis Avenue to the report of a gunshot victim.

Police say the victim claimed they were shot in the back of the neck by their spouse, who police have identified as 29-year-old Albert Rafael Acosta.

According to police, officers requested a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Cameron PD, Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale PD and Texas DPS attempted to serve the warrant.

During this time, police say Acosta opened fire on police and police then returned fire, killing Acosta.

According to police, during the gunfight Clouse was wounded and taken to the nearest emergency room where he later died.

This death marks the first Cameron police officer to die in the line of duty since 1935, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

On Thursday, the Cameron community was able to come by the department and pay their respects by placing flowers or any other items on Clouse's patrol car.

