Canadian man charged in connection with threats in Boston

BOSTON — A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats last month targeting several prominent locations in Boston, police said Monday.

Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, faces multiple charges in Canada, Boston police said in a statement.

A series of threats were transmitted to Boston Children's Hospital on Sept. 9, police said. Over the next four days, the Prudential Center shopping mall, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library all received threats, police said.

All shared similar details, and all appeared to have originated in Canada, police said. Police did not disclose a motive.

Boston police, working with the FBI and the Suffolk district attorney's office, notified the Peterborough Police Service in Canada, who were granted an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his home.

Kimble is currently being held pending trial in Canada on 12 counts of public mischief and 12 counts of false information, police said. It could not immediately be determined if the suspect has an attorney.

It was not clear when or if he would face charges in the U.S.

No other details were provided.