Car crashes into Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A car drove through a window of the Texas Avenue location of Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge in College Station around Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Evan Morrison, the owner of Gogh Gogh Coffee, said he was told that the driver mistook the gas pedal for the break pedal when she drove through the shop. This was provided by witness statements from those that were nearby when the incident occurred.

The store owner arrived less than half an hour after the time of the collision. By that time, the vehicle had already left the scene.

“The vehicle had left the scene…about an hour and a half later, police had come back and said they had gone to the police station and filed a police report," Morrison said.

After police spoke with witnesses and assessed the damage, Morrison said he, along with help from others, spent the rest of Sunday on repairing the shop.

“Everything that happens, good or bad, is just a challenge and something you have to do that day to overcome and keep moving," said Morrison.

Gogh Gogh Coffee was able to reopen on Monday morning for customers.

It's unclear whether or not the driver will be charged with a crime, as Morrison said police told him the driver has ten days to report themselves to law enforcement before charges proceed.