College Station woman carjacked at local gas station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was able to escape without serious injury after she said she was carjacked while in the parking lot of a gas station Thursday.

It happened at the Tigerland Express gas station at the intersection of Wellborn Road and Rock Prairie Road. The woman said she pulled into the parking lot around 2:15 p.m. and saw another car in the parking lot with four men inside. She said she went into the gas station to make a purchase and when she came out, she heard someone say behind her, 'give me your keys.'

The woman said she told the man 'no' and that's when the four men surrounded her. She said one of them grabbed her by the neck and pulled her away from her car. She said two of the men got into her car and drove away while the other two drove away in the car they came in.

The woman called police and said officers were able to respond quickly, but her car could not be located at the time.

Thursday evening, the GPS in the vehicle showed it was in Harris County and authorities responded to its location. However, the vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle and was totaled.

At this time, it is believed there have been some arrests made in this case, however, KAGS is working independently to confirm that information.

Authorities are urging the community, regardless of the time of day, be aware of your surroundings when you are out and about. The woman suffered minor physical injuries, but is expected to be okay.