x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead, several injured after person in vehicle opens fire on crowd at celebration of life in Baytown, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed and at least 7 others were injured when someone opened fire on a group of people in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop.
Generic Breaking News image

BAYTOWN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a crowd that had gathered at a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.

Gonzalez said a large crowd had gathered at the location but it's unclear who they were there to remember.

According to Gonzalez, someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least seven others sustained non-fatal injuries.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

Brazos County Crime Stoppers: '40 Cases in 40 Days' Campaign comes to an end