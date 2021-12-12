1 dead, several injured after person in vehicle opens fire on crowd at celebration of life in Baytown, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person was killed and at least 7 others were injured when someone opened fire on a group of people in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop.

It happened in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown.

Gonzalez said a large crowd had gathered at the location but it's unclear who they were there to remember.

According to Gonzalez, someone in a vehicle started shooting into the crowd.

One person was pronounced dead at an area hospital and Gonzalez said at least seven others sustained non-fatal injuries.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

