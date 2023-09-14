Man arrested in Leon County for bootlegging, possessing drugs and illegal gun

The bootlegging charge is for selling Bud Light, Busch Light, and other liquor in a dry area, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

CENTERVILLE, Leon County — A man has been arrested in Centerville for possession of drugs, bootlegging beer and liquor, and being in possession of a prohibited weapon, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The man was arrested in the 100 block of South Cass Street shortly before 7 a.m. by investigators and deputies with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

In a photo posted by sheriffs, a host of cases of Bud Light and Busch Light can be seen in the bed of a truck, with large containers and water bottles full of what can only be assumed as other types of liquor in other boxes by association of the other contents in the bed of the pickup.

Another photo displays the drugs he was arrested for possessing, gummies, jars labeled "RAW" among other things, as well as the weapon in question. It was not revealed by authorities what type of weapon was seized.

In total, the man's charges include:

Selling alcoholic beverages in a dry area

Prohibited Weapon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, two counts