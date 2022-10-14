Man given maximum sentence for multiple instances of domestic violence

Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant in question, was given a 20-year sentence on Thurs, Oct. 13 for his crimes dating back to 2015.

BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple instances of domestic violence, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

Charles Joshua Raines, the defendant who was sentenced, received a maximum 20-year sentence, and also faced "an enhanced range of punishment due to a previous prison trip for Aggravated Assault."

Raines's criminal history dates back to 2001, when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated assault. However, Raines's recent domestic violence crimes began in 2015. In 2015, officers responded to a 911 call, and at the scene of the crime Raines's mother-in-law was found with severe swelling and a large cut on her face, according to authorities.

The victim reported that Raines had punched her after becoming angered, and Raines was later arrested for assault family violence, according to the Brazos County District Attorney.

According to authorities, Raines was later involved in another police call two months later, in early February 2016, when Raines was dragging a pregnant woman by her hair down a sidewalk. The woman was determined to be pregnant with Raines's child, and had recently left him.

Raines arrived to the hotel room that the woman and her mother were staying at unexpectedly and began to strangle the woman, and later struck her in the face, according to authorities. After Raines was arrested, his charges were totaled together, which ended up being a third-degree felony.

During Raines's trial, the jury reportedly became aware that Raines had made multiple attempts to threaten the two victims in order to prevent them from cooperating with the investigation.

In a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney, Assistant District Attorneys Amy Eades and Jessice Escue said "Our community is safer because of the bravery of the victims and witnesses who took a stand against this defendant's repeated violence, intimidation, and threats. Because of the diligence, professionalism, and courage of the emergency room medical staff, law enforcement, this defendant received the justice he deserved."

The full press release can be found below.