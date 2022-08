The officers in the vehicle weren't hurt, but their car was disabled by the force of the crash so the suspect got away.

HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away.

At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on.

The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle to become disabled so they had to pull over near Lakeside Estates and Tupper Lake Drive.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

We don't know yet why they were chasing the vehicle.