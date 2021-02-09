Deputies say the suspect also crashed into a relative's home and rammed several vehicles during a family altercation at a church.

Several officers opened fire on the suspect after he ran over deputy, who was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight.

On Thursday, Rosen said the 34-year-old deputy is "extremely lucky and blessed to be alive" but has a long road to recovery.

"Great guy, a great family man, and he's been just an exemplary officer for our department so again, I'm prayerful that he'll be fine and that he'll be back out protecting citizens every day."

Deputies were first alerted to the suspect after he rammed several vehicles during an altercation with family members at a church.

A short time later, they spotted him driving the wrong way down the Hardy Toll Road.

The 20-minute chase came to an end around 10:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mitchell Road, which is just north of the intersection of Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road.

That's where the suspect ran over the deputy and crashed into a family member's home.

Four deputy constables and a Houston police officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Rosen said he spoke with the injured deputy last night and he was awake and responsive and surrounded by his family.

He has three children, according to Rosen.

The names of the deputy and suspect haven't been released.