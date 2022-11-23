These are the victims of the deadly Chesapeake mass shooting

The Chesapeake Police Department said the families of the six people killed have all been notified.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt, 13News Now is learning more about the victims.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard, late Tuesday night. Police responded around 10:15 p.m. and within 45 minutes found several victims inside.

"We are saddened to announce the names of those we lost on Tuesday evening at the shooting at Walmart on Sam’s Circle but hope that with this information we can honor their lives in our community," police said in a news release. "The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the 'City That Cares' and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most. Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members who we have lost."

Brian Pendleton of Chesapeake, 38

Kellie Pyle of Chesapeake, 52

Lorenzo Gamble of Chesapeake, 43

Randy Blevins of Chesapeake, 70

Tyneka Johnson of Portsmouth, 22

Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake, 16

Chesapeake police say the sixth victim was Fernando Chavez-Barron, a 16-year-old boy from Chesapeake. His name and picture were previously withheld because he was a minor.

The teen's loved ones gathered for a vigil near the Walmart Thursday night. They brought white balloons, flowers and teddy bears. Relatives and friends of the 16-year-old prayed and held each other close.

One of the teenager's childhood friends, Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, 17, said he will remember his friend as a funny and intelligent young man.

“Just out of words and speechless that it was him. When I found out - when I found out later that day, I asked his brother if it was true because we didn't hear from them or nobody,” Trejo-Alvarado told reporters. “I wish it was a dream, I was hoping everything was a dream. I wish he was here, standing with me."

In addition to those killed, several other victims were injured in the shooting and its immediate aftermath.

Jalon Jones

Jalon Jones, 24, survived the shooting and is currently in ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His mother, Kimberly Shupe, stepped out of the hospital Tuesday morning to talk to reporters. She said she is thankful that her son is alive and was able to pull through, even with the extent of his injuries.

According to Shupe, Jones was shot in the break room and then again as he began to run to the front of the store for help.

Memorial funds for victims

Support funds have begun to appear to help families and survivors who are coping in the aftermath of Tuesday night's shooting.

Unfortunately, not every fundraiser you see online is legitimate. So it's always important to check before you make a donation.

Chesapeake Shooting Victims Fund

GoFundMe has verified this fundraiser, launched for the victims and survivors of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting by the nonprofit Victims First, which will provide 100% of the funds raised to the victims.

