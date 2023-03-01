Brazos Valley man sentenced to 8 years for domestic violence

Chester Coleman III was sentenced to 8 years in prison for domestic violence. Prior to that, he was sentenced to 3 years in another domestic violence case.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chester Coleman III was sentenced to 8 years in prison for a domestic violence case that goes back to 2019, according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney.

College Station police responded to an apartment complex on February 24, 2019. The victim told police that their ex, Coleman, had tried to break into the apartment by kicking down the door. Coleman was verbally warned not to return to the residence.

On March 26, 2019, Coleman returned to the apartment complex and the victim was found wounded. The victim was then treated by the College Station Fire Department before additional treatment took place at the College Station Medical Center.

In the following months, police officers obtained an arrest warrant and tried to located Coleman. Coleman was arrested on May 29, 2019 in Washington County.