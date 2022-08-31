Man under investigation for child sexual assault captured in Mexico

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's office announced Wed, Aug. 31 that Luis Manuel Marroquin, a man under investigation for two counts of prohibited sexual conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a child, had been arrested in Mexico.
Marroquin's offenses date back to Oct. 2017, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. After learning that he was under investigation, Marroquin fled to Mexico, where he would evade capture for nearly five years.
According to a press release, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and FBI worked together to arrest and extract Marroquin to be brought back to the United States for apprehension. He is now in custody and waiting trial for his three total crimes.