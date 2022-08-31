Man under investigation for child sexual assault captured in Mexico

The investigation has been ongoing since Oct. 2017.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's office announced Wed, Aug. 31 that Luis Manuel Marroquin, a man under investigation for two counts of prohibited sexual conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a child, had been arrested in Mexico.

Marroquin's offenses date back to Oct. 2017, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. After learning that he was under investigation, Marroquin fled to Mexico, where he would evade capture for nearly five years.