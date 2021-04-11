Jury selection begins in trial of Dallas man accused of killing transgender woman

Ruben Alvarado is charged with murder in connection to the 2019 killing of Chynal Lindsey. Advocates are promoting awareness and urging allies to get more involved.

DALLAS — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Dallas man accused of murdering a transgender woman.

Ruben Alvarado is accused of killing Chynal Lindsey, 26, in June 2019. Court documents say Alvarado strangled, choked and hit Lindsey with fists, a belt, and other deadly weapons.

Advocates say they plan on monitoring the trial proceedings closely.

“For the family, it’s going to provide a sense of closure as well as a sense of justice,” said Naomi Green, an advocate who also handles transgender programming for the community based nonprofit Abounding Prosperity, Inc. in Dallas.

Lindsey’s body was recovered in White Rock Lake. Her case - along with investigations into the killings of Tiffany Thomas, Muhlaysia Booker, Merci Mack, Coco Wortham, Kier Kartier and others - are among those putting the Dallas area at the center of national attention, over the past two years, for attacks and murders against transgender women or gender non-conforming people.

“It’s not OK,” Green explained to WFAA. "It really reinforces that it’s not OK to kill people for whatever reason, but especially not for being trans, and in living in their truth in who they are."

As advocates prepare to watch developments in Alvarado’s trial, they say they want the community to know more work still needs to be done. They are promoting awareness and urging more allies to come forward.