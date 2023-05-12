College Station Police: City of College Station employee arrested for filming juvenile in Walmart dressing room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man has been arrested for using a cell phone to film a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room, according to College Station Police.
Homar Padilla was arrested by CSPD after a parent reported that he had recorded a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room with a cell phone. He was arrested at the scene of the crime by police after the report was made and is being charged with Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony.
Police also noted that Padilla was an employee of the City of College Station's Public Works Department. He has been terminated from his position by the city.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing and police say no other information will be released.