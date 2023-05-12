College Station Police: City of College Station employee arrested for filming juvenile in Walmart dressing room

Homar Padilla was arrested after a parent contacted College Station Police to report that he had recorded a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man has been arrested for using a cell phone to film a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room, according to College Station Police.

Homar Padilla was arrested by CSPD after a parent reported that he had recorded a juvenile in a Walmart dressing room with a cell phone. He was arrested at the scene of the crime by police after the report was made and is being charged with Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony.

Police also noted that Padilla was an employee of the City of College Station's Public Works Department. He has been terminated from his position by the city.