The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abusing children in an effort to be more “accountable and transparent” in the priest sex abuse crisis. At least four of the priests listed served at parishes in the Brazos Valley.

The priests with local ties named are:

Moises Cabrera served at St. Thomas the Apostle in Huntsville. He was removed from Ministry 1988.

George Patrick Dougherty served at St. Patrick, Navasota. He was removed from ministry in 1996 and died in 2002.

Fernando Noe Guzman was assigned to Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Patrick churches in Navasota. He was removed from ministry in 2003.

Christopher J. Martin served at St. Joseph in Bryan before his death in 1989.

“I extend my deepest regret for the harm that has been done,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said in a statement. “In multiple incidents over the years, the Church and her ministers failed to protect the most vulnerable souls entrusted to our care. There is no excuse for the actions of those credibly accused of such sins against a human person.”

The archdiocese said it complied the list based on allegations it "has reason to believe is true after reviewing reasonably available, relevant information and consulting with the Archdiocesan Lay Review Board."