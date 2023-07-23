Cocaine-filled cheese seized at U.S.-Mexico border

CBP said they recovered a total of 7 bundles of cocaine weighing 17.8 pounds.

PRESIDIO, Texas — Hidden inside several wheels of cheese, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 17.8 pounds of cocaine at the Presidio Port of Entry.

Officials said the discovery was made on July 20 when a truck coming from Mexico was flagged for inspection. The driver had declared the four wheels of cheese, but when they were examined under an X-ray system, officers noticed some irregularities. They cut open the cheese and uncovered bundles filled with cocaine.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said.

The driver was a 22-year-old U.S. citizen who officials say will face charges. He was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The drugs and the vehicle were seized.

