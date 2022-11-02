Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff's Office says

Three men have been arrested and more than a dozen animals have been seized, according to the Sheriff's Office.

PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found over a dozen roosters, some were caged and others were dead.

The Deputies findings prompted them to call the Livestock Unit for assistance.

Aron Rodriguez, Christian Ramirez and Jerardo Lara were all arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail, Sheriff's Office says.

All three were charged with cockfighting.

A warrant from the Livestock Unit resulted in the seizure of 17 live roosters, eight dead roosters and six live chicks, Sheriff's Office says.

The animals are currently being held at the Houston SPCA facilities for medical care and will remain there until after the seizure hearing.

To learn more about the cockfighting laws in Texas visit here.