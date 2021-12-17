Men accused of raping College Station teen at gunpoint

The teen told police she had been talking with a man over Instagram and made plans to meet, however, he showed up at her door with two others.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two men have been arrested after an alleged Instagram meet up turned into sexual assault at gunpoint, according to a College Station police report.

Derrick Burleson, Jr., 18, of Bryan is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and burglary in this case. Jaylon Jones, 18, of Bryan, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

Authorities said after talking to Burleson and Jones, they claimed they did not know the girl was 15 and claimed she told them she was 18.

According to the police report, the teen said she had been talking with a man on Instagram and had agreed to meeting up with him at her house. The teen said when the man showed up at her front door, Burleson and Jones were with him. The teen allegedly told police she did not know who the other two men were and asked them all to leave. However, the teen allegedly said Burleson pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and said "we all coming in."

The teen said the three men sexually assaulted her and when she resisted, she was hit with the gun and threatened to be shot if she didn't comply. The teen also stated one of the men recorded what was happening on a cell phone.

The teen said while the assault was taking place, her father returned home and the three men ran out of the home through the patio door and jumped the fence as police were being called.

Police found and arrested Burleson and Jones, however, the third man was able to get away. The third man is known to police and they are continuing to investigate.

After talking with Burleson and Jones, police said they eventually admitted to having a gun and having sex with the teen, although they denied knowing she was only 18. The men also allegedly denied they forced the teen to do anything.

Authorities said they were able to view the videos taken of the alleged assault as well as view messages that were exchanged on social media. Police said they have evidence of a crime and the two men were arrested.