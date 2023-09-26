Two men charged with weapons crimes, marijuana possession following arrest by College Station Police

Xavier Boston, 17, and Paul Gonzolez, 38, were arrested late at night by College Station Police for weapons charges and marijuana possession.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police reported that they arrested two men late at night with marijuana and guns. One of the guns found was noted to have a switch that allows it to be fully automatic.

The two men that were arrested were 17-year-old Xavier Boston of Houston and 38-year-old Paul Gonzolez of Baytown. Boston was charged with marijuana possession and prohibited weapon, while Gonzolez was charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carry of a weapon.

No information on where the arrest was made or when the traffic stop took place was given.

According to jail records, Boston is being held on $11,000 bond, while Gonzolez is being held on $8,000 bond.

