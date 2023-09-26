Two men charged with weapons crimes, marijuana possession following arrest by College Station Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police reported that they arrested two men late at night with marijuana and guns. One of the guns found was noted to have a switch that allows it to be fully automatic.
The two men that were arrested were 17-year-old Xavier Boston of Houston and 38-year-old Paul Gonzolez of Baytown. Boston was charged with marijuana possession and prohibited weapon, while Gonzolez was charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carry of a weapon.
No information on where the arrest was made or when the traffic stop took place was given.
According to jail records, Boston is being held on $11,000 bond, while Gonzolez is being held on $8,000 bond.
