A College Station man was arrested for calling 911 over 100 times while intoxicated and threatening to harm operators and officers.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police arrested 63-year-old Macey Wallace Wednesday, Sept. 6, for calling 911 emergency services 114 times in a row.

According to police, when Wallace contacted 911, he sounded intoxicated and just wanted to talk. When Wallace was informed that 911 should only be used to report emergencies he then began making vulgar threats.

According to officer reports, once Wallace was told to not call 911 he became angry and began to call several times using vulgar language while threatening to kill or commit acts of sexual violence against public safety telecommunicators.

Wallace has been charged with seven counts of obstruction or retaliation and one count of silent or abusive calls to 911.

In April, he was arrested for a late night incident where he barricaded himself in his home, causing the surrounding areas in College Station to be temporarily shut down while CSPD, SWAT, Bomb Squad, and the Hostage Negotiation Team worked to resolve the incident. Wallace eventually surrendered peacefully early in the morning the day after.

He is being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $193,000 bond.