57-year-old man arrested on warrants for crimes against children

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A 57-year-old man has been arrested at a residence in Bryan on warrants for child-related crimes, according to College Station Police .

Marvin Len Johnson of College Station was arrested by authorities in the morning on Sept. 5. He is currently in custody in the Brazos County jail on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child.