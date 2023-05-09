x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

57-year-old man arrested on warrants for crimes against children

Marvin Len Johnson has been arrested and charged with three total felony charges related to crimes against children. His bonds and fines total over $250,000.

More Videos

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A 57-year-old man has been arrested at a residence in Bryan on warrants for child-related crimes, according to College Station Police.

Marvin Len Johnson of College Station was arrested by authorities in the morning on Sept. 5. He is currently in custody in the Brazos County jail on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child.

All of the charges are felonies.

Johnson's bonds and fines total over $250,000, according to jail records.

Also on KAGS:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out