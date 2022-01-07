Ovie Lesley Powell II was convicted of criminally negligent homicide after the drowning death of a woman at Birch Creek State Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Ovie Lesley Powell II, 44, was founded guilty on June 29 and sentenced on June 30 for the criminally negligent homicide of 30-year-old Olivia Paige Sweeney.

Burleson county said Powell was sentenced to one year in state jail and two years probation. In July 2020, Sweeney was found unresponsive in Birch Creek State Park Lake.

Two years ago, KAGS previously reported police said witnesses saw a person swimming near a boat. The witnesses informed the police a person went underwater but was not seen resurfacing.

According to Burleson county, on October 21, 2020, Powell was indicted and was accused of moving the boat that hit Sweeney. Authorities said Powell was operating the boat in reverse in the immediate vicinity of swimmers and had failed to be aware of Sweeney's proximity to the boat's propeller.

“As people enjoy their summer with family and friends on Lake Somerville, we will continue to take the safety of our residents and visitors seriously,” said Burleson County Attorney Susan Deski.