College Station man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Police said it appeared the man hit the raised concrete median. He was not wearing a helmet, they said.

BRYAN, Texas — A College Station man has been identified as the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Bryan.

Police identified the man as 50-year-old Rolando Mendoza Rodriguez. They said he did not have a license and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 1000 block of North Earl Rudder Frontage Road near Long Drive. Police were called to the scene after a report came in there was something in the road. When police arrived, they found Mendoza Rodriguez dead.

After searching the area, officers said they found a motorcycle in the grassy area off of the roadway. Investigators said they believe Mendoza Rodriguez was going southbound on the feeder road and hit a raised concrete median.