College Station PD: Man arrested for trying to enter Northgate bar with firearm, drugs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man was arrested for attempting to enter a club on Northgate in College Station with a firearm.

The man, later identified as Kaycon Gage Wilson, was later found to have been in possession of marijuana, over $3,000 in on-hand cash, and various drugs in separate small bags, according to the College Station Police Department.

Wilson reportedly attempted to enter an unnamed club with a handgun. He was later arrested in Northgate Public Restrooms after a doorman informed police at the scene of his physical description.

Upon his arrest, authorities found multiple plastic bags, one containing marijuana, others containing an unnamed white powdery substance, and another bag containing 29 colorful tablets of various shapes and sizes.

Wilson was released on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Brazos County Jail records.