College Station Police arrest 16-year-old juvenile following chase involving stolen vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile following a vehicle and foot chase over a stolen vehicle.
Police say the original owner of the vehicle spotted the vehicle, notified authorities, and began tailing the driver. The driver eventually stopped at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street, where the chase between the juvenile and CSPD continued on foot.
The juvenile has been taken into custody and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Vehicle.
