College Station Police arrest three driving stolen car from Corsicana

A 19-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 16-year-old juvenile were all arrested around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have arrested three individuals in possession of a stolen vehicle early in the morning on Thursday.

Around 5 a.m., officers found a 2024 KIA Optima at the Southgate Apartments. The vehicle was discovered to have been reported stolen out of Corsicana, located south of Dallas.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Desmond Houston, 19 - Criminal Trespass, Possession of Marijuana

Kemante Temple, 18 - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

An unnamed 16-year-old juvenile - Criminal Trespass

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in Texas is a State Jail Felony, which can carry a jail sentence from 180 days to two years and up to a fine of $10,000.