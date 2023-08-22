Discovery of guns and drugs by College Station Police leads to two arrests

Arreyus Smith of Brenham and Larry Smith of Houston were arrested and charged by College Station Police following an early morning stop on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two men have been arrested by College Station Police following the discovery of guns, ammo, and drugs early in the morning on Tuesday.

Around 2:50 a.m., College Station PD stopped a car with two men in it on Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. After an investigation, two guns, ammo and magazines, and drugs were found.

22-year-old Arreyus Smith of Brenham and 31-year-old Larry Smith of Houston were arrested following the discovery. Arreyus was charged with possession of marijuana, while Larry was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Larry also had a warrant out of Caldwell County for a class A misdemeanor assault charge.

According to Brazos County jail records, Arreyus is being held on $3,000 bond, while Larry is being held on a total bond of $34,000 bond.