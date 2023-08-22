College Station Officials look to find person responsible for abandoning adult poodle on Boyett Street

A male poodle mix that was found on Boyett Street was found in critical condition. Authorities are now looking to find the person responsible.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police and College Station Animal Control are seeking the public's help in finding a person responsible for abandoning a male poodle mix found in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

That day around 8 a.m., CSPD received word from an Animal Control Officer that discovered the dog in very bad condition inside a wire dog kennel with a blanket draped over it between two dumpsters in a public parking lot.

Currently, the dog is receiving emergency care.

Those with information related to the case are advised to contact CSPD by phone at 979-764-3600 for Case #2025-006784.

