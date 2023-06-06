College Station Police look to identify shipping container thieves

Officials are asking anyone with knowledge about the suspects or the location of the shipping container to contact College Station Police.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who stole a shipping container from the construction site of the new Hotel McCoy.

The theft took place on April 23 at 8:05 a.m., when two men were seen on a security camera in a silver Dodge dully pickup truck with a black trailer stealing a 40-foot tan shipping container from the site.

No information on the physical features of the men were provided, but at the time of the theft, both men were wearing high visibility jackets.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspects involved or the location of the stolen shipping container to contact College Station PD at 979-764-3600.