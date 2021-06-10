College Station PD releases video of woman reportedly shoplifting, seeks help to ID her

Police tweeted out video showing a woman grabbing handfuls of clothing and shoving them into a large black trash bag. Police say the woman then left without paying.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was posted in May 2021. You can watch the video released by College Station police below.

The College Station Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman they say was caught on camera shoplifting.

On Thursday, the police department tweeted out video showing a woman grabbing handfuls of clothing and shoving them into a large black trash bag. Police say the woman then left without paying.

The woman reportedly shoplifted on three occasions over the past two weeks, College Station PD said.

If you recognize this woman, you're asked to call College PD at 979-674-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.