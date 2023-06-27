College Station Police respond to shots fired call on Westfield Drive

An initial advisory to stay clear of the area was issued around 4 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following a heavy police presence by College Station Police around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities have provided an update to the events that took place.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call involving a gun in the 3800 block of Westfield Drive and asked the public to avoid the area. At 5:55 p.m., CSPD issued an update, saying that one person had been shot and transported to a local hospital.

No information was provided on the individual nor their condition. Police also say that there is no danger to the public.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.