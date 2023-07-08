College Station Police seek public's help in identifying HEB thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man they say left an HEB with nearly $290 in protein, pre workout, vitamins, and other items.
In the provided photo, a man with tattoos on his left arm is shown pushing around a shopping cart after the sun had gone down in a gray and white hat, a blue-grey shirt, possibly a polo, and blue jeans.
You can get in contact with the College Station Police Department by phone by calling their non-emergency number at 979-764-3600. An online report can also be filed by clicking here. The case number is # 2023-006068.
