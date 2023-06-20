Husband fatally stabs wife in College Station, arrested and charged with murder

Brian Jutson, 45, was arrested by College Station Police after fatally stabbing his wife. He has been charged with murder.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have revealed the identity of a man arrested around 11 a.m. on Tuesday following a heavy police presence in the 14000 block of Renee Lane.

Authorities arrived at the area after they were informed of a dead body being found by a family member. An investigation was launched, and it was later determined that the deceased individual had been fatally stabbed in an altercation.

Brian Jutson, 45, of College Station was later revealed to be the man that had fatally stabbed 44-year-old Sherry Jutson, his wife, in a domestic disturbance. CSPD says Brian fled the scene and was later detained with the help of DPS and Bryan PD.

Brian has been charged with murder, according to police.

Authorities say no others were injured and are asking anyone with information on the case to contact College Station Police by phone at 979-764-3600.