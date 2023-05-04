College Station Police: Suspect involved in March 26 bar stabbing arrested

33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas was arrested by Grimes County Sheriffs on Tuesday, April 4, according to CSPD.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — College Station Police have reported that a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident that took place at 4 Downs Sports Bar in College Station on March 26.

CSPD say that after the incident, a victim showed up at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with multiple cut and stab wounds. Through the information he provided to hospital staff about the incident, investigators were able to identify Angel Felipie Llamas of Navasota as the suspect.