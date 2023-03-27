College Station Police: two juveniles arrested for early morning attempted car break-ins, evading arrest

The individuals were reportedly checking for unlocked vehicles at 4:40 a.m., according to College Station Police.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has reported that two juvenile males have been arrested after an early morning report that three men were checking for unlocked vehicles at an apartment complex in College Station.

At 4:40 a.m., CSPD say that a witness called them to report the activity at The Curve at Crescent Pointe apartments. Two juveniles were later arrested. Their identities were not revealed by authorities.