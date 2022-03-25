The men were caught with tools to take catalytic converters from residents' cars.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police officers have arrested two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters. Cody Mason, 19, of Arcola and 17-year-old John Fomba of Houston, Texas were taken to the Brazos County Jail.

Authorities said a witness called and reported the two men were acting suspicious near a resident's car.

Police were called out to the apartment building at 800 Marion Pugh at 7a.m. Friday and confronted them.

While searching the men, police said they found two catalytic converters, tools to remove catalytic converters and marijuana. One of the converters found had been removed from a resident's SUV, according to police.

Both Mason and Fomba were arrested for 2 counts of felony theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession.