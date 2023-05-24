College Station Police arrest early morning shooting suspect

Police say Traevon Carlos Blue, 27, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

COLLEGE STATION, Brazos County — Following an early morning shooting on Wednesday, College Station Police arrested an individual involved who shot two people in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street.

Police say they arrested Traevon Carlos Blue, 27, on Wednesday afternoon and have charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

At the time of the altercation, around 12:15 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made to police. When CSPD arrived, they found two individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were given medical treatment and transported to a local hospital.

The conditions of the victims have not been revealed as of publish time.

After the victims had been attended to by medical staff, CSPD, the Bryan Police Department, and College Station Fire Department drone operators began a search of the area by drone to locate the suspect. Their search at the time came up short, however.

KAGS will continue to update this story as we learn more information about this case.