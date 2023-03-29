x
College Station Police: Infant not breathing, dies at hospital

Police received a call Wednesday morning about an infant who wasn't breathing.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is investigating an infant death that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called out to 1501 Holleman Oaks Dr. in reference to a infant not breathing.

The child was transported to the hospital and later died.

Information about what happened to the infant is not known at this time.

Police say the child's death is now being investigated by College Station PD's Criminal Investigation Division.

