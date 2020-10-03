COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station PD responded to what they believed was an active shooter at Post Oak Mall, but have confirmed there were no weapons involved, and was likely the sound of breaking glass at one of the stores.

They've shared that normal activities can now remain at the mall and surrounding areas.

The police tweeted that the incident is still under an active investigation, but there is no evidence that a shooting happened.

We'll have more updated information as it comes.

