College Station Police investigating suspected road rage shooting

Investigators said the shooting happened Wednesday morning around 2 a.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators with the College Station Police Department are asking for the publics help in finding the people involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.

Authorities said two people were shot near the intersection of Wellborn Road and John Kimbrough Boulevard. The victims said there were two men in a white pickup that shot at them.

Authorities said they believe this shooting to be the result of road rage. They said the victims reported they got into some sort of altercation with the men in the white pickup while at the intersection of Wellborn Road and University Drive. The victims told police they were shot while driving southbound towards John Kimbrough Boulevard.

Apparent Road Rage Shooting occurred this morning (July 14) in the 2 a.m. hour on Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was described as a white pickup truck occupied by two Hispanic males (a driver and passenger). pic.twitter.com/whIJiIPIdP — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) July 14, 2021

Police said the driver and the passenger were shot, but are expected to be okay. The men in the white pickup were last seen in the area of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive. If you have any information or surveillance in the area, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.