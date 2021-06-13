CSPD: College Station man on the run after police chase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities are searching for a College Station man after he was chased by law enforcement agencies through more than one county in a car that was allegedly stolen.
Matthew Jarrett, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Coryell County. He was allegedly spotted by authorities in Grimes County, near Navasota, in a stolen car on Saturday. Authorities said Jarrett refused to stop and sped away from the scene.
The chase ended near Edelweiss Park in College Station just after 8 p.m. Authorities said Jarrett was able to get out of the car and run from police. Police believe Jarrett to be armed and dangerous and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.
Jarrett is described as being 6'2" and around 150 pounds. He has a distinctive neck tattoo and the phrase "Mama Tried" over his eyebrows. If you see him, call 911.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as the information becomes available.