CSPD: College Station man on the run after police chase

Matthew Jarrett escaped during a police chase that went through several counties, according to authorities. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities are searching for a College Station man after he was chased by law enforcement agencies through more than one county in a car that was allegedly stolen.

Matthew Jarrett, 33, has an outstanding warrant out of Coryell County. He was allegedly spotted by authorities in Grimes County, near Navasota, in a stolen car on Saturday. Authorities said Jarrett refused to stop and sped away from the scene.

The chase ended near Edelweiss Park in College Station just after 8 p.m. Authorities said Jarrett was able to get out of the car and run from police. Police believe Jarrett to be armed and dangerous and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.

Car chase suspect may still be in the Edelweiss area. ⚠️ He’s believed ARMED & dangerous — If seen: DO NOT APPROACH, dial 911. Last seen wearing possible flat bill hat, white tank top, gray shorts. Matthew Forrest Jarrett, 33 yrs old, 6’2”, ~150lbs. Vehicle was stolen. pic.twitter.com/Jv7tzfwylH — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 13, 2021

Jarrett is described as being 6'2" and around 150 pounds. He has a distinctive neck tattoo and the phrase "Mama Tried" over his eyebrows. If you see him, call 911.